Cool, but obscure X11 tools

A small collection of tools for the X Window System. For cool terminal tools, see Kristof Kovacs’ Cool, but obscure Unix tools. All applications have been tested on FreeBSD but should run on other Unix-like operating systems as well. This page is still work in progress …
AfterStep clock with some language extensions.
# pkg install x11-clocks/asclock
Simulation of the HP-42S scientific calculator and HP-82240 printer.
# pkg install misc/free42
A 3D filesystem visualiser, like fsn for SGI IRIX. Prone to crashing.
# pkg install x11-fm/fsv2
A simple OpenGL tool for testing your graphics adapter.
# pkg install graphics/mesa-demos
Audio mixer for X11, based on GTK+ 1.2.
# pkg install audio/gmixer
Improved version of the vi editor.
# pkg install editors/vim
Open-source version of the famous computer game SimCity. Available on GitHub.
# git clone https://github.com/interkosmos/micropolis.git
A fancy clock for the X Window system, providing local time (legal time and solar time), sunrise, sunset and various geographical data through a point and click interface.
# pkg install astro/sunclock
A simple RTF editor for X11. Can either be compiled with MOTIF or GTK+ 2. The
binary starts with an upper-case letter (
Ted). Prone to
crashing.
# pkg install editors/ted
Emulator for Texas Instruments TI-89/TI-92 (Plus)/Voyage 200 graphical calculators. ROM files not included.
# pkg install emulators/tiemu3
X026 is an keypunch emulator, simulating the IBM 026. Perfect for writing FORTRAN code on Hollerith punch cards and getting a clearer picture on how laborious data input back then was. The default character set is BCD-H.
# pkg install deskutils/x026
Emulator of the HP 48GX graphing calculator. ROM image is included.
# pkg install emulators/x48
XArchiver is a GTK+ 2 front-end to various archiving tools (
tar,
zip,
7z, …).
# pkg install archivers/xarchiver
XASCII displays the ASCII table in hex, decimal, and octal.
# pkg install x11/xascii
XBiff shows a small mailbox with its flag raised when new mail arrives in your inbox. It simply monitors the size of a given file. For instance, the cache of the Sylpheed e-mail client can be watched with:
$ xbiff -file $HOME/.sylpheed-2.0/imapcache/<server>/<address>/INBOX/.sylpheed_cache
You can change the pixmap in
~/.Xdefaults:
xbiff*flip: false
xbiff*fullPixmap: mailfull
xbiff*emptyPixmap: mailempty
xbiff*fullPixmapMask: mailfullmsk
xbiff*emptyPixmapMask: mailemptymsk
xbiff*shapeWindow: true
Install it with:
# pkg install x11/xbiff
XBill is an arcade game from 1994 in which the player has to prevent an evil computer hacker named “Bill” from installing a popular operating system on various machines. The OS can spread over networks and purges existing systems (BSD, Solaris, SGI IRIX, …). A contemporary modification of the game is known as XLennart.
# pkg install games/xbill
XBoard is a graphical front-end for chess engines like GNU Chess. Start it
with
xboard -fcp 'gnuchess --xboard'.
# pkg install games/xboard
A simple and clean scientific calculator for X11. Additional colour styles
imitating the Texas Instruments TI-30 and the Hewlett-Packard 10C are listed in
the file
/usr/local/share/X11/app-defaults/XCalc-color. Just copy
one of the styles into your
~/.Xdefaults.
# pkg install x11/xcalc
A calendar with an integrated notebook.
# pkg install deskutils/xcalendar
Microsoft Windows help file viewer for Unix.
# pkg install deskutils/xchm
Clone of the famous arcade game Pac-Man for X. See also the unofficial homepage.
# pkg install games/xchomp
A client for clipboard management in X.
# pkg install x11/xclipboard
An analog and digital clock for X.
# pkg install x11-clocks/xclock
A Motif-based variant of MIT
xclock from 1990 that features a
“cat” mode. Available on GitHub.
# git clone https://github.com/BarkyTheDog/catclock.git
Grabs the colours of X windows.
# pkg install x11/xcolorsel
XConsole shows system console messages.
# pkg install x11/xconsole
XDiary will help you keep track of your meetings, appointments and plan your time.
# pkg install deskutils/xmdiary
A simple text editor for X. The automated backup function for edited files
can be disabled by adding
xedit*enableBackups: off to
~/.Xdefaults.
# pkg install x11/xedit
Renders the earth in 3D on the root window, making itself an animated wallpaper. To show it inside a window, run:
$ xearth -geometry 800x600 -shade -nolabel -wait 1 -timewarp 50 -noroot -twopix
Similiar tools are XGlobe and XPlanet, which also texture the earth.
# pkg install astro/xearth
Eyes following the mouse cursor.
# pkg install x11/xeyes
Lists installed fonts and available font options.
# pkg install x11-fonts/xfontsel
Clone of the classic game Galaga for X11.
# pkg install games/xgalaga
A 3D vector-graphics Space Invaders clone for X11.
# pkg install games/xinvaders3d
Command-line tool to kill X applications.
# pkg install x11/xkill
XLennart is a modification of the arcade game XBill. An evil and unpopular computer hacker named “Lennart” tries to install his malicious init system on various BSD and Linux systems. Like in XBill, the player has to hit him and restore infected systems.
# pkg install games/xlennart
XLoad shows the current CPU load.
# pkg install x11/xload
XLock locks the screen and optionally shows a screen saver. It can be combined with XAutoLock to activate it after a user defined time of inactivity.
A more simple approach is used by XTransparentLock. Jamie Zawinski, the author of XScreenSaver, has listed some reason why you should use XScreenSaver instead of XLock.
# pkg install x11/xlockmore
XLogo simply draws the logo of the X Window System. The background and
foreground colours can be altered in
~/.Xdefaults.
# pkg install x11/xlogo
XMan displays system man pages.
# pkg install x11/xman
Classic Mahjongg game for X11. Several tile sets are available.
# pkg install games/xmahjongg
XMessage displays arbitrary text messages.
# pkg install x11/xmessage
Audio mixer for X11.
# pkg install audio/xmixer
Motif-based audio mixer for X11.
# pkg install audio/xmmix
XMore is
more for X.
# pkg install x11/xmore
XMOTD shows the message of the day. Run it with
xmotd -always /etc/motd. The appearance can be altered in
~/.Xdefaults.
# pkg install x11/xmotd
NCSA Mosaic, one of the first graphical web browsers, for X. The source code of version 2.7b is available on GitHub.
# git clone https://github.com/alandipert/ncsa-mosaic.git
XMountains renders a mountain scene into the root window. Also available as an XScreenSaver module.
# pkg install graphics/xmountains
Neko (猫) is a cat chasing the mouse cursor all over the screen. Oneko
is a modified version of xneko for BSD and Linux. In the port
games/oneko-sakura several other creatures can be choosen, like
tora-neko, Sakura Kinomoto, Tomoyo Daidouji, the BSD daemon, or a dog.
# pkg install games/xneko
Or:
# pkg install games/oneko
Or:
# pkg install games/oneko-sakura
XOdometer tracks the total distance of your pointing device. The source code of the version from January 1996 is available on GitHub
# git clone https://github.com/interkosmos/xodo.git
XOSView is a visual system monitor for X11.
# pkg install sysutils/xosview
Yet another Motif-based file manager. Prone to crashing.
# pkg install x11-fm/xplore
The most ugly note taking application on earth.
# pkg install deskutils/xpostit
XRoach displays disgusting cockroaches on your root window. These creepy crawlies scamper around until they find a window to hide under. Whenever you move or iconify a window, the exposed beetles again scamper for cover.
# pkg install games/xroach
Jamie Zawinski’s famous screen saver for X11.
# pkg install x11/xscreensaver
Let is snow on your desktop. Shows snow flakes, trees, and santa.
# pkg install x11/xsnow
XSpread is a simple spreadsheet application based on
math/sc. It
can be started without X11 by using the parameter
-X.
# pkg install math/xspread
Terminal emulator for the X Window System.
# pkg install x11/xterm
Harmonic tide clock and tide predictor for X.
# pkg install astro/xtide
Image viewer that displays various formats.
# pkg install graphics/xv
Virtual keyboard for X applications.
# pkg install x11/xvkbd
A Borland-like integrated development environment (IDE).
# pkg install devel/xwpe
Tool to magnify, rotate, and mirror a section of the X screen.
# pkg install x11/xzoom
Last Update: Sat, 17 Aug 2019 14:45:55 +0200