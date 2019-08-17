Cool, but obscure X11 tools

A small collection of tools for the X Window System. For cool terminal tools, see Kristof Kovacs’ Cool, but obscure Unix tools. All applications have been tested on FreeBSD but should run on other Unix-like operating systems as well. This page is still work in progress …

ASClock

AfterStep clock with some language extensions.

# pkg install x11-clocks/asclock

Free42

Simulation of the HP-42S scientific calculator and HP-82240 printer.

# pkg install misc/free42

FSV2

A 3D filesystem visualiser, like fsn for SGI IRIX. Prone to crashing.

# pkg install x11-fm/fsv2

GLXGears

A simple OpenGL tool for testing your graphics adapter.

# pkg install graphics/mesa-demos

GMixer

Audio mixer for X11, based on GTK+ 1.2.

# pkg install audio/gmixer

GVIM

Improved version of the vi editor.

# pkg install editors/vim

Micropolis

Open-source version of the famous computer game SimCity. Available on GitHub.

# git clone https://github.com/interkosmos/micropolis.git

Sunclock

A fancy clock for the X Window system, providing local time (legal time and solar time), sunrise, sunset and various geographical data through a point and click interface.

# pkg install astro/sunclock

Ted

A simple RTF editor for X11. Can either be compiled with MOTIF or GTK+ 2. The binary starts with an upper-case letter ( Ted ). Prone to crashing.

# pkg install editors/ted

TiEmu

Emulator for Texas Instruments TI-89/TI-92 (Plus)/Voyage 200 graphical calculators. ROM files not included.

# pkg install emulators/tiemu3

X026

X026 is an keypunch emulator, simulating the IBM 026. Perfect for writing FORTRAN code on Hollerith punch cards and getting a clearer picture on how laborious data input back then was. The default character set is BCD-H.

# pkg install deskutils/x026

X48

Emulator of the HP 48GX graphing calculator. ROM image is included.

# pkg install emulators/x48

XArchiver

XArchiver is a GTK+ 2 front-end to various archiving tools ( tar , zip , 7z , …).

# pkg install archivers/xarchiver

XASCII

XASCII displays the ASCII table in hex, decimal, and octal.

# pkg install x11/xascii

XBiff

XBiff shows a small mailbox with its flag raised when new mail arrives in your inbox. It simply monitors the size of a given file. For instance, the cache of the Sylpheed e-mail client can be watched with:

$ xbiff -file $HOME/.sylpheed-2.0/imapcache/<server>/<address>/INBOX/.sylpheed_cache

You can change the pixmap in ~/.Xdefaults :

xbiff*flip: false xbiff*fullPixmap: mailfull xbiff*emptyPixmap: mailempty xbiff*fullPixmapMask: mailfullmsk xbiff*emptyPixmapMask: mailemptymsk xbiff*shapeWindow: true

Install it with:

# pkg install x11/xbiff

XBill

XBill is an arcade game from 1994 in which the player has to prevent an evil computer hacker named “Bill” from installing a popular operating system on various machines. The OS can spread over networks and purges existing systems (BSD, Solaris, SGI IRIX, …). A contemporary modification of the game is known as XLennart.

# pkg install games/xbill

XBoard

XBoard is a graphical front-end for chess engines like GNU Chess. Start it with xboard -fcp 'gnuchess --xboard' .

# pkg install games/xboard

XCalc

A simple and clean scientific calculator for X11. Additional colour styles imitating the Texas Instruments TI-30 and the Hewlett-Packard 10C are listed in the file /usr/local/share/X11/app-defaults/XCalc-color . Just copy one of the styles into your ~/.Xdefaults .

# pkg install x11/xcalc

XCalendar

A calendar with an integrated notebook.

# pkg install deskutils/xcalendar

XCHM

Microsoft Windows help file viewer for Unix.

# pkg install deskutils/xchm

XChomp

Clone of the famous arcade game Pac-Man for X. See also the unofficial homepage.

# pkg install games/xchomp

XClipboard

A client for clipboard management in X.

# pkg install x11/xclipboard

XClock

An analog and digital clock for X.

# pkg install x11-clocks/xclock

XClock/Cat Clock

A Motif-based variant of MIT xclock from 1990 that features a “cat” mode. Available on GitHub.

# git clone https://github.com/BarkyTheDog/catclock.git

XColorSel

Grabs the colours of X windows.

# pkg install x11/xcolorsel

XConsole

XConsole shows system console messages.

# pkg install x11/xconsole

XDiary

XDiary will help you keep track of your meetings, appointments and plan your time.

# pkg install deskutils/xmdiary

XEdit

A simple text editor for X. The automated backup function for edited files can be disabled by adding xedit*enableBackups: off to ~/.Xdefaults .

# pkg install x11/xedit

XEarth

Renders the earth in 3D on the root window, making itself an animated wallpaper. To show it inside a window, run:

$ xearth -geometry 800x600 -shade -nolabel -wait 1 -timewarp 50 -noroot -twopix

Similiar tools are XGlobe and XPlanet, which also texture the earth.

# pkg install astro/xearth

XEyes

Eyes following the mouse cursor.

# pkg install x11/xeyes

XFontSel

Lists installed fonts and available font options.

# pkg install x11-fonts/xfontsel

XGalaga

Clone of the classic game Galaga for X11.

# pkg install games/xgalaga

XInvaders 3D

A 3D vector-graphics Space Invaders clone for X11.

# pkg install games/xinvaders3d

XKill

Command-line tool to kill X applications.

# pkg install x11/xkill

XLennart

XLennart is a modification of the arcade game XBill. An evil and unpopular computer hacker named “Lennart” tries to install his malicious init system on various BSD and Linux systems. Like in XBill, the player has to hit him and restore infected systems.

# pkg install games/xlennart

XLoad

XLoad shows the current CPU load.

# pkg install x11/xload

XLock

XLock locks the screen and optionally shows a screen saver. It can be combined with XAutoLock to activate it after a user defined time of inactivity.

A more simple approach is used by XTransparentLock. Jamie Zawinski, the author of XScreenSaver, has listed some reason why you should use XScreenSaver instead of XLock.

# pkg install x11/xlockmore

XLogo

XLogo simply draws the logo of the X Window System. The background and foreground colours can be altered in ~/.Xdefaults .

# pkg install x11/xlogo

XMan

XMan displays system man pages.

# pkg install x11/xman

XMahjongg

Classic Mahjongg game for X11. Several tile sets are available.

# pkg install games/xmahjongg

XMessage

XMessage displays arbitrary text messages.

# pkg install x11/xmessage

XMixer

Audio mixer for X11.

# pkg install audio/xmixer

XMMIX

Motif-based audio mixer for X11.

# pkg install audio/xmmix

XMore is more for X.

# pkg install x11/xmore

XMOTD

XMOTD shows the message of the day. Run it with xmotd -always /etc/motd . The appearance can be altered in ~/.Xdefaults .

# pkg install x11/xmotd

XMosaic

NCSA Mosaic, one of the first graphical web browsers, for X. The source code of version 2.7b is available on GitHub.

# git clone https://github.com/alandipert/ncsa-mosaic.git

XMountains

XMountains renders a mountain scene into the root window. Also available as an XScreenSaver module.

# pkg install graphics/xmountains

XNeko

Neko (猫) is a cat chasing the mouse cursor all over the screen. Oneko is a modified version of xneko for BSD and Linux. In the port games/oneko-sakura several other creatures can be choosen, like tora-neko, Sakura Kinomoto, Tomoyo Daidouji, the BSD daemon, or a dog.

# pkg install games/xneko

Or:

# pkg install games/oneko

Or:

# pkg install games/oneko-sakura

XOdometer

XOdometer tracks the total distance of your pointing device. The source code of the version from January 1996 is available on GitHub

# git clone https://github.com/interkosmos/xodo.git

XOSView

XOSView is a visual system monitor for X11.

# pkg install sysutils/xosview

Xplore

Yet another Motif-based file manager. Prone to crashing.

# pkg install x11-fm/xplore

XPostIt

The most ugly note taking application on earth.

# pkg install deskutils/xpostit

XRoach

XRoach displays disgusting cockroaches on your root window. These creepy crawlies scamper around until they find a window to hide under. Whenever you move or iconify a window, the exposed beetles again scamper for cover.

# pkg install games/xroach

XScreenSaver

Jamie Zawinski’s famous screen saver for X11.

# pkg install x11/xscreensaver

XSnow

Let is snow on your desktop. Shows snow flakes, trees, and santa.

# pkg install x11/xsnow

XSpread

XSpread is a simple spreadsheet application based on math/sc . It can be started without X11 by using the parameter -X .

# pkg install math/xspread

XTerm

Terminal emulator for the X Window System.

# pkg install x11/xterm

XTide

Harmonic tide clock and tide predictor for X.

# pkg install astro/xtide

Xv

Image viewer that displays various formats.

# pkg install graphics/xv

Xvkbd

Virtual keyboard for X applications.

# pkg install x11/xvkbd

XWPE

A Borland-like integrated development environment (IDE).

# pkg install devel/xwpe

XZoom

Tool to magnify, rotate, and mirror a section of the X screen.

# pkg install x11/xzoom